European Economics Preview: German Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade figures are due from Germany on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is seen at 3.5 percent in December versus 3.4 percent in November. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany’s industrial production and external trade data.
