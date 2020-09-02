European Economics Preview: German Retail Sales, UK Nationwide House Prices Due

German retail sales data and the monthly house price survey results from the UK are the main news on a light day for economic data in Europe. The Federal Statistical Office or Destatis is set to release Germany’s retail sales data for July at 02:00 am ET. Economists are looking for a monthly gain of 0.5 percent after a 1.6 percent decline in June. Sales grew 5.9 percent year-on-year in June.

