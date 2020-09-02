German retail sales data and the monthly house price survey results from the UK are the main news on a light day for economic data in Europe. The Federal Statistical Office or Destatis is set to release Germany’s retail sales data for July at 02:00 am ET. Economists are looking for a monthly gain of 0.5 percent after a 1.6 percent decline in June. Sales grew 5.9 percent year-on-year in June.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: German Retail Sales, UK Nationwide House Prices Due - September 2, 2020
- U.S. Dollar Recovers After Falling To 2-year Low - September 1, 2020
- U.S. Manufacturing Activity Expands At Faster Rate In August - September 1, 2020