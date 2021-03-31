Unemployment from Germany and flash consumer prices from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to rise 6.4 percent annually in March, slower than the 6.9 percent increase seen in February.
Read Full Story
- European Economics Preview: German Unemployment Data Due - March 31, 2021
- Japan Industrial Production Drops 2.1% In February - March 30, 2021
- South Korea Industrial Production Climbs 4.3% In February - March 30, 2021