European Economics Preview: German ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence from Germany and revised GDP data from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to issue Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 3.4 percent in November from 3.3 percent in October.
