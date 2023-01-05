Foreign trade and construction Purchasing Managers’ survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany’s foreign trade data for November. Exports are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in October. The fall in imports slowed to 0.5 percent from 3.7 percent in the previous month.

