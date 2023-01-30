Quarterly national accounts from Germany and economic sentiment survey results from euro area are the top economic news due on Monday. At 2.00 am ET, quarterly GDP data is due from Sweden. GDP is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 1.2 percent annually in the fourth quarter after rising 2.5 percent in the third quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany GDP Data Due - January 30, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly More Than Initially Estimated In January - January 27, 2023
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Rebound In December - January 27, 2023