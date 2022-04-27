European Economics Preview: Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Due

Consumer confidence from Germany and France are the major economic reports due on Wednesday. At 2.00 am ET, Germany GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -16 in May from -15.5 in April.
