Consumer confidence from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Germany’s GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is seen falling slightly to 10.0 in July from 10.1 in June.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment Data Due - June 25, 2019
- Dollar Rebounds From 3-month Lows - June 25, 2019
- Powell Warns Of Overrating To Short-Term Swing In Sentiment - June 25, 2019