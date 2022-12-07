Industrial production from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s industrial production for October. Economists forecast output to fall 0.6 percent on month, offsetting the 0.6 percent increase in September.
