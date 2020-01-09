Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and unemployment from euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s industrial production and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to a 1.7 percent fall in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due - January 9, 2020
- Global Economy Set To Log Moderate Rebound In 2020: World Bank - January 9, 2020
- U.S. Private Sector Job Growth Exceeds Estimates In December - January 8, 2020