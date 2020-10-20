Producer prices from Germany and current account from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s producer prices for September. Economists forecast prices to fall 1.4 percent annually, after easing 1.2 percent in August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany Producer Prices Data Due - October 20, 2020
- IMF Says Global Economic Contraction To Be Less Severe Than Previously Feared - October 19, 2020
- U.S. Housing Market Index Climbs To New Record High In October - October 19, 2020