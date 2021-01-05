European Economics Preview: Germany Retail Sales, Unemployment Data Due

Retail sales and unemployment figures from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany’s retail sales and unemployment data. Sales are forecast to fall 2 percent on month in November, reversing a 2.6 percent rise in October.
