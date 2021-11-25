Revised quarterly national accounts and consumer sentiment survey results are due from Germany on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany’s GDP data for the third quarter. According to initial estimate, the economy had expanded 1.8 percent sequentially, after rising 1.9 percent in the second quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany Revised GDP, Consumer Confidence Data Due - November 25, 2021
- U.S. Dollar Moves Higher Following Slew Of Data - November 24, 2021
- Fed Minutes Raise Possibility Of Sooner-Than-Anticipated Rate Hikes - November 24, 2021