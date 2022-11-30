Unemployment from Germany and flash inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany’s unemployment figures for October. At 2.45 am ET, France’s statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release flash consumer prices and detailed quarterly national accounts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due - November 30, 2022
- Japan Industrial Production Slips 2.6% In October - November 29, 2022
- South Korea Industrial Output Falls 3.5% In October - November 29, 2022