Unemployment and flash consumer price reports are due from Germany on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany’s unemployment and import price figures. Economists forecast import prices to fall 0.3 percent on year in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment, Inflation Data Due - February 28, 2020
- Japan Industrial Output Advances 0.8% In January - February 27, 2020
- South Korea Industrial Output Slides 1.3% In January - February 27, 2020