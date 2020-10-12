European Economics Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due

Wholesale price data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to publish Swiss Autumn economic forecast. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany’s wholesale prices for September. Prices had decreased 2.2 percent on year in August.
