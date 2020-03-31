European Economics Preview: Germany’s Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and flash inflation from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany’s import prices for February. Economists forecast prices to fall 1.5 percent on year after easing 0.9 percent in January. At 2.45 am ET, flash consumer prices and household spending from France are due.

