Final consumer price data from Italy is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue producer price figures for September. Producer price inflation is expected to ease to 24.0 percent from 25.2 percent in August.
Read Full Story
- European Economics Preview: Italy Final Inflation Data Due - October 17, 2022
- Dollar Rises As Traders Bet On Aggressive Rate Hikes - October 14, 2022
- U.S. Business Inventories Climb Slightly Less Than Expected In August - October 14, 2022
Discussion about this post