European Economics Preview: Swiss GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from Switzerland is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, is set to issue Swiss GDP data for the second quarter. The economy is expected to shrink 8.6 percent sequentially, following a 2.6 percent drop in the first quarter.
