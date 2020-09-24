European Economics Preview: Swiss Monetary Policy Decision Due

The monetary policy announcement from the Swiss National Bank and business confidence from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.45 am ET, France’s statistical office Insee is set to issue business confidence survey data. The sentiment index is forecast to rise to 95 in September from 93 in August.
