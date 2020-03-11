European Economics Preview: UK 2020 Budget Announcement Due

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer will present his Budget to Parliament on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. The new chancellor Rishi Sunak is likely to provide additional funds to the NHS and households amidst the spread of coronavirus. In the budget, the government is set to double spending on flood defence to GBP 5.2 billion from GBP 2.6 billion.
