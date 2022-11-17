UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Autumn Statement on Thursday. At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association is slated to issue Europe’s passenger car registrations.
