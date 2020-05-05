European Economics Preview: UK Final Services PMI Data Due

Final Purchasing Managers’ survey data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases final consumer confidence survey data. According to initial estimate, the confidence index fell to -40 in April from -9.4 in January.
