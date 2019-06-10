European Economics Preview: UK GDP, Industrial Output Data Due

Monthly GDP estimate, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due from the UK on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Estonia publishes foreign trade data for April. At 4.00 am ET, Italy’s Istat releases April industrial production data. Output had decreased 0.9 percent on month in March.
