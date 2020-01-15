European Economics Preview: UK Inflation, Germany GDP Data Due

Inflation from the UK and annual GDP data from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.45 am ET, France’s Insee is slated to release final inflation data for December. Consumer price inflation is seen at 1.4 percent, unchanged from flash estimate. At 3.00 am ET, final CPI data is due from Spain. Inflation is forecast to match flash estimate.

Read Full Story