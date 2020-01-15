Inflation from the UK and annual GDP data from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.45 am ET, France’s Insee is slated to release final inflation data for December. Consumer price inflation is seen at 1.4 percent, unchanged from flash estimate. At 3.00 am ET, final CPI data is due from Spain. Inflation is forecast to match flash estimate.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: UK Inflation, Germany GDP Data Due - January 14, 2020
- U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In December, Less Than Expected - January 14, 2020
- China 2019 Exports Increase Despite Trade Dispute With US - January 14, 2020