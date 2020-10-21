Consumer and producer prices and public sector finances from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices and public sector net borrowing data for September. Inflation is forecast to rise to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent in August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: UK Inflation, Public Sector Finance Data Due - October 21, 2020
- BoE’s Vlieghe Sees Need For More Stimulus As Pandemic Poses Downside Risks - October 20, 2020
- European Economics Preview: Germany Producer Prices Data Due - October 20, 2020