European Economics Preview: UK Monthly GDP Data Due

Monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade reports are due from the UK on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland releases industrial production data for May. At 2.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Norway. Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.1 percent in June from 2.5 percent in May.
