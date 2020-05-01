European Economics Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals, PMI Data Due

Mortgage approvals and final Purchasing Managers’ survey results are due on Friday, while most of the markets are closed for a public holiday. At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in April, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in March.
