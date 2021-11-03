European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Prices, PMI Data Due

Nationwide house prices and final Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house prices data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 9.3 percent on a yearly basis in October, slower than the 10 percent increase in September.
