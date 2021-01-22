European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales, PSNB, PMI Data Due

Retail sales, public sector finances and flash Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK budget balance and retail sales figures. Economists forecast retail sales to advance 1.2 percent on month in December, in contrast to a 3.8 percent fall in November.
