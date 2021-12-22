European Economics Preview: UK Revised GDP Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised quarterly GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 1.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after rising 5.5 percent in the second quarter.
