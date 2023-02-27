Growth in the euro area bank lending continued to weaken and the narrow measure of money supply contracted for the first time in on record, reflecting the impact of monetary policy tightening. The annual growth rate of credit to the private sector slowed to 3.8 percent from 4.3 percent in December, the European Central Bank reported Monday.
