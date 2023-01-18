Eurozone construction output contracted for the first time in three months in November, as a rise in civil engineering activity was offset by a downturn in the building sector, data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Wednesday. Construction output fell 0.8 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a revised 1.0 percent rise in October.
