Euro area construction output grew for a third straight month in February and at a stronger pace, mainly led by civil engineering works and rebound in building construction, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed Thursday. Construction output rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent month-on-month following a downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in January.
