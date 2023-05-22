Pessimism among euro area consumers declined for a second straight month in May, but the improvement was less than expected, preliminary survey results from the European Commission showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted flash consumer confidence rose to -17.4 from -17.5 in April. Economists had forecast a score of -17.0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Consumer Confidence Improves Modestly - May 22, 2023
- Debt Ceiling And Dovish Powell Drive Currency Market Sentiment - May 22, 2023
- China Maintains Benchmark Lending Rates - May 22, 2023