Euro area consumers were less pessimistic in April and the consumer sentiment index rose faster than expected to its highest level in over a year, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Thursday. The flash consumer confidence index rose to -17.5 from -19.1 in March. Economists had forecast a score of -18.5.
