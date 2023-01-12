Euro area consumers’ inflation expectations eased in January, warranting slower pace of tightening from the European Central Bank. Consumer price inflation prediction for one-year ahead slowed to 5.0 percent from 5.4 percent, and that for three years ahead eased marginally to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent, the latest Consumer Expectations Survey from the ECB showed Thursday.
