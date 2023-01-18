Raising scope for another aggressive rate hike in February, Eurozone core inflation accelerated in December, as estimated, while overall inflation slowed to a four-month low on energy prices, final data from Eurostat revealed Wednesday.
Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, advanced to 5.2 percent from 5.0 percent in November.
