Eurozone core inflation rose more than initially estimated in June, raising chances of further rate hikes beyond this month. Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose more than estimated to 5.5 percent from 5.3 percent in the previous month, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.
