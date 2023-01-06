Eurozone economic confidence strengthened to a four-month high in December on widespread improvements across trade, services, industry, and construction and among consumers. The economic confidence index rose more-than-expected to 95.8 in December from 94.0 in November, survey results published by the European Commission showed Friday. The latest score was the highest in four months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Highest In 4 Months - January 6, 2023
- German Factory Orders Fall Most In Over A Year On Weak Demand - January 6, 2023
- UK Construction Sector Slips Into Contraction On Renewed Fall In Orders - January 6, 2023