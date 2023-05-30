Adding to concerns over growth prospects, euro area economic sentiment deteriorated to the lowest in six months in May reflecting lower confidence in industry, services and retail trade. The economic sentiment index fell to 96.5 from 99.0 in April, survey results from the European Commission showed Tuesday. This was the lowest reading since November and also below economists’ forecast of 98.9.
