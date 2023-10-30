Eurozone economic sentiment dropped marginally to a near three-year low in October, largely reflecting deteriorating confidence in industry and retail trade, survey data from the European Commission showed Monday. The economic confidence index fell marginally to 93.3 in October from 93.4 in the previous month. This was the lowest reading since November 2020 but above economists’ forecast of 93.
