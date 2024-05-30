Euro area economic confidence improved in May as the economy recovered from a recession and the unemployment rate dropped slightly in April, separate data showed on Thursday. The economic confidence index rose less-than-expected to 96.0 in May from 95.6 in the previous month, survey results from the European Commission revealed. The reading was forecast to improve more sharply to 96.2.
