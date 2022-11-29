Eurozone economic confidence improved for the first time in nine months in November driven by the rebound in consumer sentiment, survey results published by the European Commission revealed on Tuesday. The economic sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 93.7 in November from 92.7 in October. The expected score was 93.5.
