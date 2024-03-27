Eurozone economic sentiment rose to a three-month high in March driven by the improvement across all sectors except construction, survey data from the European Commission revealed on Wednesday. The economic sentiment index climbed to 96.3 in March, as expected, from 95.5 in the previous month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Top Economic Institutes Slash Germany’s 2024 Growth Forecast To 0.1% - March 27, 2024
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Strengthens In March - March 27, 2024
- Dollar Pares Early Losses, Rises Marginally Against Major Counterparts - March 26, 2024