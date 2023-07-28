Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated in July due to lower sentiment among managers in industry and construction, monthly survey conducted by the European Commission revealed Friday. The economic sentiment index slid to 94.5 in July from 95.3 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to drop to 95.0. This was the sixth consecutive decline.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Advances As BoJ Tweaks Yield Curve Control Policy - July 28, 2023
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Weakens More Than Expected - July 28, 2023
- German Economy Stagnates; France GDP Growth Gains Momentum - July 28, 2023