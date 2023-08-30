Euro area economic sentiment reached its lowest level since late 2020 due to weaker confidence among consumers, services, retail trade and construction managers, monthly survey data from European Commission showed on Wednesday. The economic sentiment index declined more-than-expected to 93.3 from 94.5 a month ago.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Weakest Since Late 2020 - August 30, 2023
- Europe New Car Registrations Rise Further Amid Massive EV Sales Growth - August 30, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground As Weak Economic Data Weigh - August 29, 2023