Euro area economic confidence weakened unexpectedly to a three-month low in February, suggesting that the currency bloc remains close to recession, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed on Wednesday. The economic sentiment index fell to 95.4 from revised 96.1 in the previous month. The score was forecast to rise to 96.7.
