Euro area economic confidence strengthened notably in December amid a widespread improvement across sectors, monthly survey results from the European Commission showed Monday. The economic sentiment index rose to 96.4 in December from 94.0 in November. A similar higher score was last posted in May 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Unemployment Rate At Record Low - January 10, 2024
- German Industrial Production Logs Unexpected Fall - January 10, 2024
- Dollar’s Dazzling Open In 2024 - January 10, 2024