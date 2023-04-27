Eurozone economic confidence improved marginally in April as the weakness in industry was more than offset by improvement in confidence among consumers and services providers. The economic sentiment index, or ESI, rose to 99.3 in April from 99.2 in the previous month, data from the European Commission showed Thursday.
